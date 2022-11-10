BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.

On Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and one officer have been put on an administrative leave.

At this time, no answer has been provided by the Town of Bailey as to why the pair were put on leave, but Nash deputies are scheduled to provide law enforcement coverage in the area through at least the next week, according to Sheriff’s Major Eddie Moore.

Moore said the town’s police force is typically comprised of three full-time staff and a handful of part-time officers.

CBS 17 has reached out to the town, as well as, the police department to request more information. A police representative said he could only confirm the administrative leave was in place.

This is a developing story — check back for the latest updates.