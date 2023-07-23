SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Halifax County town this weekend are enforcing a new late-night curfew for anyone 17 or under, officials said.

Scotland Neck town leaders approved the curfew for juveniles last week. Police said Friday they would be enforcing the new curfew starting this weekend.

“A juvenile out during these times must be with a parent or legal guardian. Violators will be picked up by our police department,” according to a news release from the Scotland Neck Police Department.

The hours for the curfew on Friday and Saturday are 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. The hours for Sunday through Thursday are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Basically, parents and/or guardians may be issued a citation if you allow your children (17 and younger) to roam the streets during the times listed,” police said.

Police said they would work with North Carolina Juvenile Services or the court system to hold the juvenile and parent/guardian accountable for violations.

The curfew was approved Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Board of Commissioners.