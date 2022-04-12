ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – What began as police trying to stop a car for a light violation ended up as a chase that ended up in a crash Monday night in Roanoke Rapids, police said.

An officer attempted to stop the car around 11:55 p.m. Monday in the area of Marshall and East 14th streets. Instead of stopping, the car picked up speed and ran two red lights. It continued to the end of Marshall Street and ran a stop sign, but crashed trying to make a turn, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said in a news release.

The car crashed through the fence at a skate park and continued into it until it couldn’t drive any further. Four people got out and ran away, but an officer was able to detain three of them, police said.

In the car, officers found 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, almost 20 grams of marijuana, and an “AR-15 style pistol” along with ammunition. Police said the gun was an unbranded “ghost gun.”

The driver, 21-year-old Ahmaad Greene, was charged with felony flee to elude, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license revokes, and a rear lamp violation. He was given a $10,000 bond.

Tylek Smallwood, 20, was charged with possession of a schedule VI substance. He was also served with an outstanding warrant from Wake County for possession of a schedule VO controlled substance. He was given a $1,000 bond.

Zion Jackson, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule VO controlled substance and given a $1,000 bond.

Martin said the investigation is still active and more charges may come.