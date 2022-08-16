ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday afternoon, officers said after he was transported from UNC Nash Health Care.

Officers responding to the report in the 500 block of Dexter Street found spent shell casings in the street, and a 911 caller said his car was hit by gunfire during the incident.

UNC Nash Health Care then notified officers that the gunshot victim had arrived at the facility by personal vehicle before he was taken to ECU Medical.

Officers said they want anyone with information to call the department at 252-972-1411.