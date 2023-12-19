Photo from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Roanoke Rapids say they have identified three suspects after asking the public for help following store theft cases last week.

The incidents happened on two different days at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1600 Julian R. Allsbrook Highway, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The first theft happened Thursday around 10 a.m. and involved two people, officials said. A woman went to the store along with a man who was wearing a black hoodie and a facemask, police said.

Photo from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

The duo stole an Ego Power+ Nexus Portable Solar Generator, the news release said.

The second incident took place Saturday around 1 p.m. when a man tried “to steal several large items,” according to police.

The man “was thwarted by loss prevention” but managed to leave the store, police said.

Photo from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

Police included four photos in the Saturday night news release. By late Sunday morning, police said they had managed to identify people in the photos.

No other information was released.