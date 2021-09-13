Police ID person who died in weekend crash that also injured 7 others in Johnston County town

PINE LEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in a Johnston County town have identified the person who died in a crash that also injured seven others Saturday night.

The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. along Country Store Road at Doc Avenue in Pine Level, according to a Monday news release from Pine Level police.

The wreck involved a 2012 Ford sedan and a 2002 red Porsche, according to officials.

The passenger in the Porsche, Bryan Mendoza Lara, of Raleigh, died the scene, the news release said.

The driver of the Porsche, who is from Smithfield, was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The driver of the Ford, who is from Selma, and all five occupants were also taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Monday’s news release did not include any information about how the wreck happened or if either driver would be cited.