ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers have identified a man who they say is wanted for forcing his way into a bank during a theft, the Enfield Police Department said.

Police said they have obtained warrants for the arrest of Randy Devron Edmonds for felony breaking and/or entering.

They said he was already being sought after for a previous warrant for his arrest, and they continue to look for him.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Truist Bank at 205 Whitfield St. in Enfield, according to a news release from the Enfield Police Department.

Investigators said the man “forced entry” into the bank and that they needed help “identifying a thief.”

Police did not say what was taken during the incident.

Four photos were released of the man, now identified as Edmonds, wearing a gray hoodie and a blue medical mask, according to the police department.

Police said the photos were taken in the drive-up lanes of the bank and included an image of Edmonds appearing to hold a large rock.

One image also appeared to show some damage to the drive-up teller window of the bank in the Halifax County town.

“Any information received will be considered confidential and persons calling may remain anonymous,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone who knows Edmonds’ whereabouts should contact the Enfield Police Department during regular business hours at 252-445-5122, or after hours contact Chief Johnson at 252-886-0225