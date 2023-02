ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot to death at a Rocky Mount motel.

The Rocky Mount Police Department on Tuesday said Damien Williams was killed in the shooting Sunday night at the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Police also said 58-year-old Johnny Lyons was hurt in the shooting, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police say a preliminary investigation finds there is no immediate threat to the public.