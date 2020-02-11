Police investigate 2nd daylight shooting in less than 2 weeks in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a second shooting that happened in broad daylight in less than two weeks.

The latest shooting left a man injured. Police are still looking for those responsible

When CBS 17 arrived on at the scene, our crew found the back window of a car shot out. Bullet holes were also seen through the front window and passenger side of the car.

“It’s very like, scary and devastating. Cause I never, you know, like have lived beside anything like this before,” neighbor Joshua Williams said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Goldleaf Street at Myrtle Avenue around 1:30 Monday.

Police said when they arrived the wounded victim was on the ground.

Christina Whitehead, a neighbor, said it left her concerned for her kids’ safety.

“Children can’t come outside and play. You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she explained.

Police continue to investigate another afternoon shooting from January 28. That shooting happened on North Wesleyan Boulevard at Jeffreys Road.

Police said Kesha Santiago, 42, was behind the wheel when someone opened fire. She’s since been released from the hospital.

“Yet another wake-up call on what we need to do as a community to stem some of this violence,” Pastor James Gailliard said.

Gailliard is a pastor with the Word Tabernacle Church. He’s also a state representative for District 25.

Since the start of 2020, there have been at least four shootings in the city, one of them fatal.

“I think our police, I think they do a great job,” he said. “We’re starting to take on as a community, you’re seeing an increase in programming, an increase in just discussion around not for profits and the faith communities and local law enforcement and local political figures,” Gailliard explained.

Anyone with information on either of these afternoon shootings is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

