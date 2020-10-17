Police investigate after man killed in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Saturday.

The incident was reported just after 12:05 a.m. in the 700 block of Luper Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“When they arrived, officers located a 30-year-old male victim at the scene,” Rocky Mount officer Jessie Nunery wrote in the news release. “The victim appeared to have been shot and he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said the name of the victim would be released after relatives are notified.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

