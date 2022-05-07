ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A vehicle crashed with bullet holes in it early Saturday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.

Police said this happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Kasey Lane.

The driver was not with the vehicle, but was found at a nearby residence, according to police.

Officers said there are no reports of anyone being injured from the gunshots at this time.

Police said while searching for the driver, they found another person who had “illegal narcotics,” and someone else who had an “outstanding order for arrest.”

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.