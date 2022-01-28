Police investigate after Wilson man shot dead following burglary call

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a Wilson man was shot dead earlier this week.

Wilson police on Friday identified the shooting victim as Rakim Jamar Shackleford, 31.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a burglary in progress at a home in the 4200 block of Ashbrook Drive NW.

They found Shackleford there, and Wilson County EMS took him to a hospital voluntarily.

They were called back to the house at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and found Shackleford with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Wilson Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.