FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was dead outside a hotel and another person died at a hospital after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night injured four people, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada at 1707 Owen Drive, according to Fayetteville police.

When police and medical responders arrived, they found four people who were shot.

One man died at the scene and a man taken to a nearby hospital later died there, police said in a news release.

Two other people who were wounded have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The hotel is located in south Fayetteville near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit,” the news release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).