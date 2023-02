WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Wilson say they are investigating a report of an inappropriate sexual interaction between a contract employee at Wilson Medical Center and a patient.

Wilson Police Department Sgt. Eric McInerny said that the incident was reported Jan. 31.

None of the people involved were publicly identified.

Police say hospital staff are cooperating with the investigation, and is asking people with information to contact them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.