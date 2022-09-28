GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say they’re investigating after four people were shot Tuesday night.

At about 11:05 p.m., officers say they responded to the 1200 block of Olivia Lane in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

They said they found three people shot at the scene.

All of them were taken to the hospital, according to reports.

A fourth victim had been taken to the hospital before police arrived, officers said.

According to a release, none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police are looking to charge the person or persons responsible with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP here. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.