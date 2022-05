FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was found dead outside a Fayetteville business Monday, according to police.

Police said the man had “apparent injuries” and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This happened before 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Ray Avenue.

Police have opened a homicide investigation and the victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).