PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Pittsboro police are looking for a person who robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that happened at Truist Bank at 44 Powell Place Lane.

Witnesses told police that the suspect displayed a firearm during this robbery, but there were no injuries. The suspect had already left the premises before the arrival of officers.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody.

Police are reassuring residents in and around the town that there’s no apparent ongoing danger related to this situation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should call 919-542-2911 and ask to speak with an officer with the police department.