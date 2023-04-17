ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they were called to investigate an assault reported at Rocky Mount High School Monday morning.

The Rocky Mount Police Department and Nash County Public Schools were made aware of the incident, which officials said took place between a juvenile and a substitute teacher.

That teacher has been identified by police as Xaviera Steele who has worked for the school system for approximately one year.

Police said no injuries were reported during the reported assault. The incident remains under active investigation by Rocky Mount police.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information and will update this story as updates become available.