GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating the death of a man.

On Tuesday, officers said they were called to the 1000 block of N. Spence Ave. for a welfare check.

They said EMS responded first and declared the victim deceased, then contacted investigators.

Police said the man was identified as 62-year-old Jerry Lee Stainback, of Seven Springs.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the police department.

Police said Stainback’s next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP online. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests.

To learn how Crime Stoppers pays tipsters, watch the video below.