DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday evening in Dunn, police chief Clark White.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. Monday along the 1000 block of East Edgerton Street. Around 9:10 p.m., White said officers were getting ready to clear the scene.

The conditions of the two victims weren’t known.

There was no information available on a suspect or suspects. The investigation is ongoing.