ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are working to learn who orchestrated a drive-by shooting in a city neighborhood.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Tuesday that officers were called to the 300 block of Hamilton Street at 9:41 p.m. Saturday following reports that multiple shots had been fired and vehicles and a home were hit.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two victims.

They told police that shortly after they arrived at the home, possibly two vehicles drove by and shot multiple times.

The shots damaged a home and two vehicles that were occupied at the time, according to police.

They say no one was injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.