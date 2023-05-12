RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Across the Triangle, drivers and law enforcement agencies are on alert about car break-ins.

Dozens of break-ins occurred at 155, an older apartment complex off Lead Mine Road, according to people who live there. A person who lives at the Overture Crabtree tells CBS 17 their car is one of 37 broken into or vandalized Tuesday night.

In one photo, someone wrote on top of a car that they used the bathroom inside of the car.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Overture Crabtree’s management company, Greystar, and Raleigh Police regarding what residents said happened and is waiting to hear back.

Over in Wake Forest, the town’s Communication and Public Affairs Director Bill Crabtree said 17 cars on the 1800 block of South Franklin Street were broken into around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crabtree believes they’re mainly looking for firearms. He said police have recovered two of three stolen guns.

“Well, it’s very concerning, again, because a lot of times when these weapons are stolen, they’re used to commit other crimes,” Crabtree said.

He said most of the cars were locked.

“Traditionally, we’ve encouraged the community to be sure lock your car doors, and that’s still our message, but more and more, we’re seeing windows being smashed and valuables being stolen,” Crabtree said.

The town’s had 87 car break ins this year compared to 118 in all of 2022, 79 in 2021, and 130 in 2020, according to Crabtree.

Police in Chapel Hill are also investigating an increase in car break-ins that they say happen mostly overnight in residential areas.

They said there have been 122 break-ins in the past three months, more than half of those cars were unlocked.

Police are reminding people not to store valuables, especially guns in your car, lock your car and turn on the porch light before going to bed.