Police investigating Wilson teen's shooting death

Posted: Jul 21, 2018 10:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2018 10:22 PM EDT

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) - Wilson police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday night. 

Luis Bravo, 16, of Wilson was found shot in the area of 1700 Freeman Street around 9:30 p.m. 

Paramedics tried to revive Bravo, but he later died of his injuries.

Officers had just responded to a report of someone being shot at the Speedway store on MLK Blvd a short time before discovering the teen. 

Investigators have not released the connection between the shooting and discovery of Bravo, or a motive to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255. 

