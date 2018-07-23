Police investigating Wilson teen's shooting death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) - Wilson police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday night.

Luis Bravo, 16, of Wilson was found shot in the area of 1700 Freeman Street around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics tried to revive Bravo, but he later died of his injuries.

Officers had just responded to a report of someone being shot at the Speedway store on MLK Blvd a short time before discovering the teen.

Investigators have not released the connection between the shooting and discovery of Bravo, or a motive to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.