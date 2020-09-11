Police investigating shooting in Dunn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Dunn police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, according to Mayor William Elmore.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. along the 800 block of East Vance Street. At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Elmore said.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories