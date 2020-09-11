Police investigating shooting in Dunn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh resident from the United Kingdom has been working his way back onto American soil after getting stuck in England because of COVID-19 travel bans.

"All of a sudden, I had to knock on my parents' door and say, 'Do you think you could put me up for what will only be a few weeks, I'm sure.' Three months later, I was still there," Ian Scott said from his hotel room outside of Cancun. He was able to travel to Mexico and has been quarantining there before he can come back into the United States.