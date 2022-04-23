ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of two children Saturday morning.

The incident was reported as an “assist EMS call” around 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Drew Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

EMS was called about two unresponsive children, police said.

After EMS crews arrived, they took a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister, to UNC Nash Healthcare, the news release said.

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death of the children, according to police.

The North Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating.