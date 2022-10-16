GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A welfare check Sunday turned into a death investigation, according to Goldsboro police.

At about 8:25 a.m., officers said someone called 9-1-1 requesting a welfare check.

The location has not been released.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found someone who was unresponsive and called EMS.

Wayne County EMS arrived and pronounced the person dead, according to police.

Officers said the person was taken to a nearby morgue per the on-call medical examiner’s request.

The person’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.