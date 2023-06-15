SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for the suspects who they say shot two people in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in Southern Pines.

The town’s police department said officers responded to the shootings at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Best Western on U.S. Route 1.

They say after finding the first victim, they came across a second one in a nearby parking lot. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects were last seen traveling south on U.S. 1 in a black Acura and say the shootings were not random, but declined to release any other information, saying it could jeopardize the investigation.

Anyone with more information about it is asked to contact Southern Pines police at 910-692-7031, its investigation division at 910-693-1481 or the Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110.