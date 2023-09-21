HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for two suspects that stole a bag at gunpoint at a basketball court early Wednesday evening.

Around 6:18 p.m., officers were sent to the Hope Mills Municipal Park basketball courts for an armed robbery call, police said.

The victim told officers that they were at the basketball courts when two men showed up on a black moped.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s bags that were lying near the court, police said. The victim confronted the suspect who took the bag. That suspect then pointed a gun at the victim, police said.

Both suspects got on the moped and rode off. The suspect with the gun was described as having twists in his hair, wearing a blue button-up, and jeans.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of these two individuals is asked to contact Det. Lawson at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.