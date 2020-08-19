Police looking for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Creedmoor

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Creedmoor police are looking for the person suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars.

A news release said officers responded Aug. 12 to the reported thefts, which happened the prior night.

Video shows the male suspect wearing a white mask, dark shirt, and brown pants. He was seen leaving the area in a white four-door mid-1990s model Toyota Camry with a black hood and black rims, the release said.

Anyone with information on this case or a similar one is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515, or the Granville County Crimestoppers at 919-693-3100.

