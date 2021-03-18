Police looking for man who masturbated in front of Dunn McDonald’s employees

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Dunn police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of employees at a McDonald’s.

Police said the incident happened Monday around 6 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 1726 W. Cumberland St. The suspect was driving a white box truck that had blue or black lettering on the driver’s side door.

The man repeatedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of the fast-food chain’s employees, a Dunn police bulletin said.

The man is described as in his mid-30s with brown facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. R. Gautier at 919-929-7317 or at rgautier@dunn-nc.org.