HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home.

Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road.

They shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Henderson Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (252-438-4141) or Crime Stoppers (252-492-1925).