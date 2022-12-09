ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a masked suspect who they said robbed a gas station Wednesday night.

At about 6:09 p.m., officers said they were called to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in reference to a robbery.

Surveillance photo of the suspect (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

When they got to the scene, they were told that someone wearing a mask came in the store with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then left on foot with the money, according to the police department.

Police do not know how much money was taken.

Officers said no one was hurt during the robbery.

They said the police department continues to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.