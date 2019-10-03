Escaped Person County inmate captured

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An escaped inmate in Person County was captured hours after he went missing, Roxboro police said.

Steven Barrett Jr., 28, was arrested along the 100 block of Person County around 8:30 p.m. He fled from a minimum-security facility Thursday afternoon, according to Roxboro police.

Although Barrett was not believed to be armed, residents were encouraged to lock their doors. There was a heavy police presence in the area.

No further information was released.

