OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Oxford police are requesting help from the public to identify a man in connection to a larceny investigation.

Officers said the man was last seen driving a gray Honda with 30-day tags.

The police department provided surveillance photos of the suspect leaving a building and getting in the car.

Police did not say when or where the larceny happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 919-693-3161 or by private message on their Facebook page.