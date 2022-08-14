SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning.

They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks.

At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene at the intersection of Roanoke St. and Ninth St., near Main St.

According to reports, witnesses say several people in a dark, four-door car – possibly a Honda – pulled up to a man who was walking and shot at him multiple times.

Officers say they found several rifle casings at the intersection.

They say the shooting was focused on one specific area and no major injuries were reported.

The man who was shot sustained minor injuries as he ran, according to a release.

Police say the victim is not cooperating fully with the investigation and information is limited.

Officers provided a photo of the what they say could be the suspect’s car.

Anyone who can identify the car is asked to contact the police.

(Scotland Neck Police Department)

Police say they know the suspects live in the Scotland Neck area.

They say there have been numerous targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past few weeks. Investigators believe they are all connected.

Officers say the sooner people help them, the safer the community will be.

“We’re going to be extremely transparent about our investigation and release information as soon as we get it,” the Scotland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police encourage those with door cameras in the area to check them, and call the police if you notice anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland Neck Police Department.