HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they arrested a man after he was found with cocaine and a stolen gun.

Monday afternoon, officers say they stopped by a house on First Ave. in a neighborhood off of West Andrews Ave.

(Henderson Police Department)

It was there that they found 31-year-old Kirby Marrow with 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to reports.

Those reports say Marrow does not live at the location, and is from an area southeast of downtown Henderson off of Walter Bowen Road.

Authorities served a search warrant on his car and say they found a stolen gun inside.

Marrow is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say Marrow was on probation at the time of his arrest.

He received a $50,000 secure bond and was taken to the Vance County Detention Center.