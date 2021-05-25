Police: Man pulls gun during dispute over porch; leads officers on chase into Sampson County

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) – Police in White Lake say a dispute over a porch escalated to a man pulling a gun on an officer and then leading authorities on a chase through Bladen and Sampson counties Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Bruce Smith, the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Richard Wayne Roof of Greensboro, got into a verbal dispute with a manager at Camp Clearwater about a porch that was being built at the campsite.

The manager eventually called police around 3:30 p.m. as the dispute between the two escalated.

At some point, Roof went to his golf cart and grabbed a pistol, pointing it at the manager and the officer, Smith said.

No shots were fired.

Roof then got into his truck and led authorities on a chase through Bladen and Sampson counties before law enforcement used stop sticks to bring the chase to an end near the border between the two counties.

Roof was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault by pointing a gun, and fleeing to elude arrest. Additional charges are likely, Smith added.

He was booked into the Bladen County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Smith was relieved that the incident didn’t turn deadly.

“It could have went very bad but thank God it didn’t. It worked itself out that, thank God, no one was hurt,” Smith said.

According to online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Roof was previously given probation and a suspended sentence on a charge of assaulting an officer following an hours-long standoff at his home on Huffine Mill Road in 2017.

