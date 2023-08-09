YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Youngsville police are asking for the public’s help to find an endangered missing autistic man who suffers from depression and anxiety.

Joshua Louis Tuck, 30, was last seen by his family in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1160 U.S. 1 in Youngsville on Friday, according to police.

Tuck drives a black 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate number PLJ-3957. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved black shirt, black jacket and dark blue jeans.

(Youngsville Police Dept.)

He is 5 feet 11, weighs 200 pounds, and has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Tuck should contact the Franklin County Communications Center at 919-496-2511 or the Youngsville Police Department at 919-556-0500 or call 911.