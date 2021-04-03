Police officer from Sampson County town dies in accident, official says

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer from a Sampson County town died in an accident Saturday night, officials said.
Newton Grove police chief Greg Warren said the police officer died “tonight in an accident,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page just after 8:30 p.m.
The vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Smithfield Road/U.S. 701 Business at Dixon Road, according to the Sampson Independent newspaper.
Warren referred all questions to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Warren wrote in the post.
Newton Grove is about 10 miles north of Clinton.
Here is the full statement from Warren on Facebook:
Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families. We have lost one of our officers tonight in an accident. Out of respect for the officer’s family, we will not be announcing the officer’s name at this time.
Jesus, the Great Physician, the loss of life of one of our police officers is so very painful and devastating to endure. It can ravage a community for such a long time. I ask that You come and dwell in our midst. Let Your holy word be a healing balm that soothes our wounds and allows us to heal from the loss of this police officer. Help us to learn from his/her selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us. Let our memories of him/her not be ones of sadness for their loss, but of celebration of a life lived in the image of You. Amen.