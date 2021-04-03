Police officer from Sampson County town dies in accident, official says

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer from a Sampson County town died in an accident Saturday night, officials said.

Newton Grove police chief Greg Warren said the police officer died “tonight in an accident,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page just after 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Smithfield Road/U.S. 701 Business at Dixon Road, according to the Sampson Independent newspaper.

Warren referred all questions to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Warren wrote in the post.

Newton Grove is about 10 miles north of Clinton.

Here is the full statement from Warren on Facebook: