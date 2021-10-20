Police officer, another driver taken to hospital after crash in Harnett County

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – A police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash in Harnett County Wednesday night, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Mill and Red Hill Church roads. A CBS 17 crew observed a Coats Police Department cruiser being towed from the scene.

Sgt. KB Parker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the other vehicle, which rolled over. A CBS 17 crew on scene observed significant damage to that vehicle.

Both were taken to WakeMed. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Charges are pending, Parker said. It’s not believed that speed was a factor in the crash.

The officer, who is in his late 20s, has been with the department for six months. Police Chief Kenneth Storicks described the crash as an accident.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Coats Grove Fire, Coats Police, and Erwin EMS all responded, as well.