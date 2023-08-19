ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they are “perplexed” at the bond a suspect they called “extremely armed and dangerous” was given after his arrest in an armed pharmacy robbery in Roanoke Rapids last month.

The robbery happened on July 24, at Spears Pharmacy at 405 Becker Drive, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

At the time of the robbery, police said they believed it was “part of a larger criminal operation.”

Items were taken but police did not release details about those. No one was injured.

Police said they were looking for a newer model burgundy Hyundai Elantra with black rims. The next day, the getaway car was found by police, officers said.

Last week, Roanoke Rapids police said they had arrested Ramon Mondell Anderson, 35, of Raleigh on several charges — including crimes in Wake and Johnston counties.

Anderson is being held without bond in Wake County.

On Wednesday, police said that just left one suspect — Andre Deshawn Dixon Jr., 30, of Durham.

“Dixon is wanted and considered extremely armed and dangerous,” police said at the time.

Friday afternoon, Dixon surrendered to officers at the Durham Police Department.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felony aid/abet armed robbery.

He was then released in Durham County under a $10,000 unsecured bond. His court date in Halifax County is scheduled for Tuesday.

But, Roanoke Rapids police said the bond amount seems puzzling to them.

“We are perplexed at the bond received in Durham County for Andre Dixon, but at least we can be assured that all of the individuals in this violent armed robbery were identified and captured,” a Friday news release said. “Thank you to the Durham Police Department for helping us close out this case.”