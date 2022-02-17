Police plea how public can safely get roadside help after 72-year-old fatally hit in Garner Tuesday

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police said they expect to release a preliminary crash report Thursday, after a man was hit and killed while walking along U.S. 70 in the town after his car broke down.

Garner Police Lieutenant Kevan Anderson said Donald Baltes and his wife flew down from Buffalo, New York, to visit family and purchase a car. When the Volkswagen Beetle broke down along U.S. 70 near Greenfield Parkway, police said Baltes called roadside assistance and got out of the car.

“The victim’s wife had said that the reason he was out of the car was roadside assistance…he was trying to find a mile marker to provide to roadside assistance,” Anderson said.

When searching for the mile marker, police said Baltes walked across the highway and into the opposite lane. The 72-year-old was hit and killed by a car around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anderson is sharing this message for drivers who may find themselves in a similar situation stuck along the side of a road.

“What we want people to definitely hear from this is stay with your vehicle, do not try to cross the road,” Anderson said. “If you don’t have any other assistance you can always call 911 and have an officer come out and help you.”

Anderson also said people can get out of their car and move further off to the shoulder, but should always stay near his or her vehicle. He said this is especially true if you’re in an unfamiliar place and roadside assistance can’t locate you; police can always figure out where you are to help.

“I think he was trying to do the best that he could,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the driver is cooperating, and currently no charges have been filed.