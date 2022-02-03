Police quickly arrest man after deadly afternoon shooting in Wilson restaurant parking lot

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson police quickly arrested a man after a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a restaurant, a news release said.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the shooting report along the 1600 block of Goldsboro Street South. The scene was the parking lot of the Creamery restaurant, the release said.

They found Maurice Ruffin, 36, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

“A description was quickly broadcasted to responding officers who located the suspect in the area,” the release said.

Officers arrested David Lee Bryant, Jr., 24, for murder. He was jailed on no bond, police said.

The case is still under investigation. Wilson police asked anyone with information to call them at 252-399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.