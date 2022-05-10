RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was shot multiple times at a Raleigh gas station, according to police.

This happened on New Bern Avenue near North Raleigh Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect ran across New Bern Avenue, and they are continuing to search for this suspect.

One vehicle has visible damage to the driver’s side window.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything related to this, call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

