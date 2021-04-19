Police responding to minor 911 call find man shot to death in Wilson park

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson police responding to a minor 911 call on Sunday arrived to find a man shot to death, a news release said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Gay Street just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday regarding an escort to remove belongings. While responding, dispatch updated the officers, saying that numerous people were fighting at the location, the release said.

They arrived at the scene to find Nicholas J. Ellis, 25, shot dead at the Pender Street Park, which is located nearby.

Wilson police are actively investigating the shooting. They asked anyone with information to contact them at 252-399-2323, or CrimeStoppers at 252-243-2255.