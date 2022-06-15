ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department has confirmed two men shot each other Tuesday afternoon following a fight – leading to both being injured.

Police said Dominick Lynch, 28, and Rico Battle, 34, knew each other and got into an altercation on Smith Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

They exchanged gunfire and shot each other, according to reports.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 500 block of Smith Street to find Battle suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say they were then told to head to the 700 block of S. Church Street.

There, reports say they found Lynch suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg.

Smith and S. Church streets are intersecting streets in Rocky Mount.

Detectives say they obtained warrants on both men for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon, and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Both men are receiving medical treatment and will be served with active warrants after they’re discharged, police say.

They confirm the incident was not random.

Officials say no other person was injured or property damaged.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Police say people can also message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.