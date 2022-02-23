ROCKY MOUNY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two middle school students in Rocky Mount were charged Wednesday after police said one bought a gun from the other.

Rocky Mount police said Parker Middle School administrators were made aware of a student on campus with a gun.

The school resource officer and administrators acted “swiftly” and located the student, police said.

The firearm was seized and police said there was no threat to students.

“A preliminary investigation has determined the juvenile illegally purchased the firearm from another student,” Rocky Mount police said in a release.

Both students were charged with possessing a firearm by a minor and possessing a firearm on

school property and more charges are possible.

The incident remains under investigation.