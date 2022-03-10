ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Rocky Mount woman injured when shots were fired into her car is also accused of stabbing another woman with a knife.

Rocky Mount Police on Thursday released the breakdown of a Tuesday afternoon incident of aggravated assault in the area of Evergreen Road and Aycock Street that left three people in police custody.

They say Jamekia Whitaker, 24, faces three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Additionally, Ramon Ricks, 22, is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a gun in city limits and assault on a female and received a $20,000 secured bond; and William Silver III, 20, faces a charge of aiding and abetting the discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and received a secured bond of $25,000.

All three were being held at the Nash County Detention Center.

Police say they found Whitaker with minor injuries from the debris of the gunshot when they responded to a service call, and accused her of cutting an unidentified woman with a knife earlier in the 1000 block of Evergreen Road.

That woman was treated by first responders for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Whitaker attempted to flee when shots were fired into her car, and they say Ricks was the one who fired those shots.