HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) –Several Henderson police officers responded within minutes after a report of a person armed with a gun outside Walmart Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Walmart at 200 N. Cooper Drive, according to a Friday evening news release from the Henderson Police Department.

The initial call was about an “armed subject” at the Walmart.

When police arrived, they initially could not find a suspect or the person who reported the armed person.

“Contact was later made with the reporting party and it was determined that the suspect was last seen outside in the parking lot,” the news release said. “The reporting party indicated that the suspect was possibly armed with a firearm.”

The Walmart building and area were searched but no suspect was found, police said.

“A review of available video was also conducted and the suspect described by the reporting party was not identified or located,” police said in the news release.

Police said there is no evidence that anyone was threatened or endangered.