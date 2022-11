ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.

(Roanoke Rapids PD) (Roanoke Rapids PD) (Roanoke Rapids PD)

If you know anything, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810, Detective Bryant at 252-533-2810, or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.